Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $11.63

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of PAGS opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,603,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 870.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,271,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,121 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,143,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,926 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,604,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

