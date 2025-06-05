Czech National Bank Has $3.31 Million Position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gen Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,116,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,558 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,367,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Gen Digital by 2,954.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 311,623 shares during the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gen Digital by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gen Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

