IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.70. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Hsbc Global Res cut IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

