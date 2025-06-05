NBC Securities Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 114,169.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

GDX stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

