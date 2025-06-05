NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,178 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 158,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.7%

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.15. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

