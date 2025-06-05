Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $37,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after purchasing an additional 429,028 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS opened at $433.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.15. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.22.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

