Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Carpenter Technology worth $30,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $247.14 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $95.17 and a one year high of $248.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.13 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

View Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Profile



Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

