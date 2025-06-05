Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 143.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 107,825.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

