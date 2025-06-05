Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 7,082.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,330 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

