Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $22,412,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $136,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.