Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 101,740.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 71,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 71,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 145,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.70 per share, with a total value of $67,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,500. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,619 shares of company stock worth $602,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34. Sempra has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 56.70%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

