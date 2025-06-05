Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 830.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $165.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $92,679.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,152.81. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,104. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

