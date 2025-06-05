Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $29,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 254,777 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.82.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $291.03 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.