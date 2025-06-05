GAMMA Investing LLC Has $25.35 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6,633.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,583 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after buying an additional 543,876 shares during the period. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CF Industries by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 357,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

