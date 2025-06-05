ACT Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,750,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $817.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

