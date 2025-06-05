L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $311.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.49 and a 200 day moving average of $302.34. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

