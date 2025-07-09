Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after buying an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

