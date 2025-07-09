Thumzup Media (TZUP) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership
43.2% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Thumzup Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Thumzup Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thumzup Media
|N/A
|-277.54%
|-246.16%
|Thumzup Media Competitors
|-67.31%
|-32.41%
|-17.40%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Thumzup Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thumzup Media
|N/A
|-$4.00 million
|-18.18
|Thumzup Media Competitors
|$2.17 billion
|$122.74 million
|-3.94
Summary
Thumzup Media peers beat Thumzup Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About Thumzup Media
Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.
