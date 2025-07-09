Thumzup Media (TZUP) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Thumzup Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thumzup Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Thumzup Media alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thumzup Media N/A -277.54% -246.16% Thumzup Media Competitors -67.31% -32.41% -17.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thumzup Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thumzup Media N/A -$4.00 million -18.18 Thumzup Media Competitors $2.17 billion $122.74 million -3.94

Summary

Thumzup Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thumzup Media. Thumzup Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Thumzup Media peers beat Thumzup Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Thumzup Media

(Get Free Report)

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Thumzup Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thumzup Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.