Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,804 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 39.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 662,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 823,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 177,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

