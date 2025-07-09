The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $212.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $185.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.

NYSE:PNC opened at $198.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,634. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

