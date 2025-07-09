Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Jardine Matheson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.3%

About Jardine Matheson

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

