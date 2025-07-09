Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC) and Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Critical Comparison

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) and Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Valvoline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Valvoline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valvoline and Marketing Worldwide”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline $1.62 billion 3.06 $211.50 million $2.06 18.92 Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Valvoline has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Worldwide.

Volatility and Risk

Valvoline has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Worldwide has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valvoline and Marketing Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline 0 4 9 1 2.79 Marketing Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valvoline currently has a consensus target price of $42.54, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Valvoline’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valvoline is more favorable than Marketing Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Valvoline and Marketing Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline 15.97% 106.36% 8.52% Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valvoline beats Marketing Worldwide on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks. It offers its services for passenger cars, hybrid and battery electric vehicles, and light and medium duty vehicles. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components. Its principal automotive body components comprise hood scoops, grills, rear deck spoilers, body side moldings, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, engine components, interior dash components, and large industrial components. The company sells its products to automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers; and vehicle processing centers, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as through its Tier 1 partner companies. Marketing Worldwide Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Howell, Michigan.

