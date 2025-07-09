Trek Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $216.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.68.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.91.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.