Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aisin Seiki to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Aisin Seiki Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,239.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

