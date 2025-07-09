Sanford C. Bernstein Has Lowered Expectations for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Price

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.01.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SAM stock opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $185.34 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.36 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,741,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 210,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,624 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.