Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

