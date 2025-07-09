United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial to “Hold”

Raymond James Financial lowered shares of United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
