JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stake Raised by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

