Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 364,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,221,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,201,000 after buying an additional 90,655 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LTG Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 133,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

