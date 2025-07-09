First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) is Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Matauro LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

