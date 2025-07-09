Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises 1.1% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $68.91.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.