Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) is Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Applied Fundamental Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Heidrick & Struggles International makes up approximately 10.3% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 1.39% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.97 million, a PE ratio of 137.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

