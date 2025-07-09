Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after buying an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 108,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

