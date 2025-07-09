Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.95.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

