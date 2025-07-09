DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $5,812,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $124,697.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,664.30. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.