Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $279,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

SMLF opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

