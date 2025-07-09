Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 255.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,017,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,898,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,960,000 after buying an additional 362,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $82.48.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

