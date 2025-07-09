Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,385 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,170.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.