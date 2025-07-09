ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.90. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 12.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.07.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.