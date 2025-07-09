Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

