Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $6.02. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 11,770 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on REMYY shares. Barclays upgraded Remy Cointreau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Remy Cointreau to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Remy Cointreau Trading Up 5.2%
About Remy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.
