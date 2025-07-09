Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 2168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sandoz Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

