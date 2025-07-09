Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 2168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sandoz Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SDZNY
Sandoz Group Price Performance
About Sandoz Group
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sandoz Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Chime Financial: Analysts Ring In—And It’s a Buy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir’s Revenue Surge to $1B: Growth vs. Valuation
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Alibaba Expands Data Centers Across Asia: A New Growth Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.