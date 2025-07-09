Critical Review: XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) versus Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XTI Aerospace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -1,323.51% -970.70% -222.70% Virgin Galactic -5,972.70% -97.17% -33.39%

Risk and Volatility

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 4.55, meaning that its stock price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 1 4.00 Virgin Galactic 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XTI Aerospace and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 73.11%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Virgin Galactic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 6.09 -$35.60 million N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $7.04 million 16.42 -$346.74 million ($11.93) -0.23

XTI Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats XTI Aerospace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XTI Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTI Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.