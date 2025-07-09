Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.