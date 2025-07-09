Cormark Estimates Kraken Robotics’ FY2025 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 8th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNG. Desjardins raised Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

PNG stock opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company has a market cap of C$913.50 million, a P/E ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 1.15. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$3.39.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

