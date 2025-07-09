Head-To-Head Contrast: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) vs. Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Free Report) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Radioio and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radioio N/A N/A N/A fuboTV 4.42% -36.53% -8.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Radioio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A fuboTV $1.62 billion 0.76 -$172.25 million $0.20 18.10

This table compares Radioio and fuboTV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Radioio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Radioio and fuboTV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radioio 0 0 0 0 0.00 fuboTV 0 3 1 2 2.83

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Radioio.

Summary

fuboTV beats Radioio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radioio

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

