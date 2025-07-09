Oil Stocks To Research – July 8th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Valero Energy, Occidental Petroleum, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, transportation or marketing of crude oil and its derivatives. Their market value fluctuates with global supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical developments and regulatory changes affecting the oil industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $114.24. 9,319,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,056,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58. The company has a market cap of $492.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $152.69. 6,711,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $19.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,015.19. The stock had a trading volume of 717,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,384. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 137.93, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,005.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $961.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,407. The stock has a market cap of $370.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Shares of VLO traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.59. 3,976,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

NYSE COP traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. 4,052,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Recommended Stories