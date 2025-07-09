Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 270423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1,025.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 262,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

