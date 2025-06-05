Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,262,000 after purchasing an additional 516,617 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $180.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average is $146.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $183.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

