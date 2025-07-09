Financial Symmetry Inc Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Financial Symmetry Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,841,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

